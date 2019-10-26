Greensboro man dies after being found unconscious in yard; police begin homicide investigation

Posted 4:53 pm, October 26, 2019, by , Updated at 04:52PM, October 26, 2019

Greensboro police (WGHP file photo)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police have started a homicide investigation after a Greensboro man was assaulted and later died from his injuries, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Steve Barnett, 56, of Greensboro, was found unconscious in the front yard when police responded to the 517 W. Terrell St. area at 12:50 a.m. Saturday.

He was taken to the hospital by EMS and succumbed to his injuries later Saturday, police say.

The suspect is described as a man wearing a white t-shirt with a black fanny pack on his shoulder who may have fled the scene on foot.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

Google Map for coordinates 36.047864 by -79.800783.

