6-year-old boy killed in Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 6-year-old boy was killed in a crash in Charlotte Friday, Charlotte-Mecklenberg police say.

The driver, Anthony Tremane Bailey, 24, hit a curb in the Cadillac he was driving on Runnymede Lane close to Rockbrook Drive and rode onto the sidewalk around 8:15 a.m., investigators say.

He kept going, hit a wooden fence, drove into a creek and then hit a large tree.

Bailey and the 6-year-old passenger were not wearing seatbelts, police say. The child was in the front seat instead of a child seat.

The child died at the hospital after being rushed there once the crash was over.

Bailey is being treated for minor injuries. When he is released from the hospital, he will reportedly be charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving, no operator’s license and a child restraint violation.