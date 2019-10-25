× Suspect found hiding in porta-potty leads NC police on chase, assaults officer, police say

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A police chase and assault began with a porta-potty in Elizabeth City, WITN reports.

After finding a stolen car in the area of Patrick Way, officers learned the suspect—Johnathon Foskey, 36—was possibly hiding in a porta-potty.

After finding Foskey in the portable toilet, the suspect reportedly ran away and led officers on a short chase.

Then, police say Foskey assaulted a police officer, according to WITN.

Both the suspect and the officer were taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Foskey is being held under a $500,000 bond.