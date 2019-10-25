× Students at Florida high school no longer allowed to use bathroom during class due to vaping, principal says

JUPITER, Fla. — The principal of Jupiter High School announced Thursday that vaping concerns have led school officials to change the bathroom policy, WPTV reports.

Students can’t use the restrooms during class anymore. The only exception will be if there is an emergency and the student can be escorted by an assistant principal.

The new rule states that students will have to use the bathroom in the six minutes they get between classes. They can’t ask for a hall pass during class.

“Every single day since school started, we have found a student or multiple students in our bathrooms who have been vaping,” Dr. Iannitti said in a video released Thursday to students, staff, and parents. “That is the reason why we are asking teachers not to let you out of class like they normally would.”

Dr. Iannitti said the changes are meant to help keep the students healthier and safer.

“On a weekly basis, we have someone that leaves in an ambulance going to the emergency room for something that they smoked in one of our bathrooms,” said Dr. Iannitti.

Some parents have said that the high school’s principal, Dr. Colleen Iannitti, is taking drastic measures over the vaping issue.

“I understand the concern from the school’s point of view, I just don’t know if it’s the most efficient or effective privacy matter as far as having someone follow you around when you use the restroom,” said Jeff Glassgold, a parent.