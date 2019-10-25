× Road closures begin on Saturday ahead of NC A&T parade and football game; see the parade route

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Road closures begin on Saturday ahead of North Carolina A& T University’s parade and football game.

Beginning at 5 a.m., Murrow Boulevard will be closed north- and south-bound from West Friendly Avenue to Fisher Avenue. Elm Street will also be closed between Lindsay Street and Bessemer Avenue to assist in parade formation. Smith Street will also be closed at Greene Street, Yanceyville Street, Dewey Street, and Sullivan Street from Summit Avenue to Lindsay Street will also be closed.

Drviers will see signs on westbound Elm Street north of Bessemer Avenue advising parade participants only on Elm Street.

Roads along the parade route will be closed beginning at approximately 6 a.m.. The 2019 parade begins at 8am and the route is as follows: The parade begins at East Lindsay Street/Murrow Boulevard and will end at East Lindsay Street/Laurel Street.

The parade route (with the exception of Lindsay Street from Yanceyville Street/Dudley Street to Headquarters Drive) should be reopened by 2 p.m.

Parking is available in the following decks:

Church Street – 215 N. Church St.

Davie Street – 109 E. Market St.

Bellemeade Street – 220 N. Greene St.

Anyone needing additional information about road closures, traffic patterns, and parking may call (336) 398-8651.