× NC teen arrested for school shooting threat, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — A Mebane teen was arrested Friday for communicating a threat of mass violence, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The arrest follows a text Dylan W. George, 18, a senior at Cedar Ridge High School, allegedly sent a classmate Friday morning.

The text suggested that George was going to open fire in the school, deputies say.

The classmate didn’t recognize the number and the student’s parents immediately called 911.

Investigators say they were able to single George out as the person who they believe sent the text.

At the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, George confessed to writing the text, the release says.

His charge is a class H felony.

“Threats to school safety are incredibly dangerous, disruptive and anxiety-producing,” Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood said. “Investigators took the text message sent today very seriously. They were tenacious and swift as they worked to protect the teachers, staff and students at Cedar Ridge. I am grateful the student and the student’s parent treated the matter with the appropriate level of alarm. Because of their concern for others, we were able to work with the school to bring this matter to resolution in a very short period of time.”

The magistrate placed George under a $75,000 secured bond.

He is expected to appear in court Oct. 28 at 9 a.m.