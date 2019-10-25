× Man injured in shooting in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was injured in a shooting in Winston-Salem on Friday afternoon, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

The shooting was reported at 321 Gregory St. at 4:33 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 34-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the victim and the suspect got into some type of altercation. After the altercation ended and the two had separated, the suspect returned to the area and shot the victim.

Police are still searching for the suspect. Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.