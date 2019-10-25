Man facing multiple charges in Randolph County after attempted robbery, chase, crash

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- A man is facing multiple charges in connection with a robbery and chase in September, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
John Paul Abbot, 37, was arrested on Friday following an attempted robbery, vehicle chase and crash on Sept. 29.
Abbot was injured in the crash and taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
He has since been released and charged with:
- felony flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle
- felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle
- felony larceny of a motor vehicle
- felony breaking or entering a motor vehicle
- felony attempted robbery–dangerous weapon
- felony breaking and entering
- misdemeanor resisting public officer
- misdemeanor littering not greater than 15 lbs.
- misdemeanor injury to real property
- driving while license revoked – not impaired
- exceeding posted speed
- fail to stop at stop sign/flashing red light
- reckless driving – wanton disregard
Abbot was given a $150,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.
