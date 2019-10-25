Man facing multiple charges in Randolph County after attempted robbery, chase, crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- A man is facing multiple charges in connection with a robbery and chase in September, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

John Paul Abbot, 37, was arrested on Friday following an attempted robbery, vehicle chase and crash on Sept. 29.

Abbot was injured in the crash and taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

He has since been released and charged with:

felony flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle

felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle

felony larceny of a motor vehicle

felony breaking or entering a motor vehicle

felony attempted robbery–dangerous weapon

felony breaking and entering

misdemeanor resisting public officer

misdemeanor littering not greater than 15 lbs.

misdemeanor injury to real property

driving while license revoked – not impaired

exceeding posted speed

fail to stop at stop sign/flashing red light

reckless driving – wanton disregard

Abbot was given a $150,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.