Man accused of sexual assault against 94-year-old woman in Guilford County after break-in

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office arrested Walter Colston, 49, after he allegedly broke into a woman’s home and tried to rape her.

The crime happened around 7 a.m. Wednesday along Verdun Drive.

Colston is believed to have kicked a glass panel from a wood door at the woman’s house. The GCSO believes he then went inside the home and began to terrorize the woman and attempt to rape her.

Authorities were alerted to the break-in by a 911 call. A representative from the sheriff’s office said that they found Colston inside the woman’s home.

He was arrested and booked into the Guilford County Jail.

“It rattled me,” said Deb Sasser, who lives near the home where the crime happened.

However, she said that she had a chilling encounter with Colston just minutes before the break-in.

Sasser said that she was on a walk with her 10-year-old dog Jennie when she came face-to-face with Colston.

She said that he was stumbling along Verdun Drive after he left the home he had been staying in.

“He was drinking from a can of beer. He obviously had no good on his mind,” Sasser said.

She said that Colston had been seen staying at a rehabilitation house for people addicted to drugs and alcohol.

The house is a part of a statewide organization called Oxford House. The one on Verdun Drive sits at the end of Sasser’s street.

Sasser said Colston asked her multiple questions while he carried a beer in one hand and a suitcase in the other.

“He was assessing whether he could attack me and get away with it," she said.

Sasser believes that if it wasn’t for her dog Jennie being by her side, then she might have been his victim.

“She saved me!” Sasser said.

After 10 minutes following Sasser, she saw Colston walk back down the street.

“He started walking back towards the house and ... that’s when he attacked her," Sasser said.

Oxford House representatives at the location and statewide have not immediately returned FOX8’s request for comments.

Court documents reveal that Colston had been charged with larceny Oct. 17 less than 10 days before the alleged attack on Verdun Drive.

When asked, Sasser said she had no idea about that crime when she encountered Colston Wednesday.

Family members of Colston’s victim said that the woman is recovering, but is still very terrified after the encounter.