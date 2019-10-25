Lexington Barbecue Festival happening on Saturday
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Barbecue, music and tents full of crafts will take over Main Street in Uptown Lexington.
The Lexington Barbecue Festival runs Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday night, there is the Pre-Pig Shindig at Childress Vineyards from 6 to 10 p.m.
The festival has a great economic impact on Lexington.
Tourism leaders tell FOX8 the one-day event brings in about $9 million dollars.
If you want to get specifics about parking and events, click here.
35.824027 -80.253384