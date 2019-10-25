Jane Fonda and Ted Danson arrested while protesting climate change at U.S. Capitol

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON -- Jane Fonda and Ted Danson were arrested Friday outside of the U.S. Capitol building during a climate change protest, WUSA reports.

Fire Drill Fridays, an organization Fonda works with to raise awareness for climate change, posted a video on Twitter that shows Fonda leaving in plastic handcuffs.

She has said she plans to get arrested repeatedly as part of an ongoing effort to protest climate change.

Fonda has been arrested for the past three Fridays.

The 82-year-old actress moved to D.C. and plans to protest every Friday through January.

She has previously been charged with crowding and incommoding.

"We have to be sure that the crisis that is climate change remains front and center like a ticking time bomb," Fonda said.

. @TedDanson was just arrested for the first time. This is an inconvenient crisis so we must get uncomfortable and put our bodies on the line to demand action on climate and protection of our oceans. #firedrillfriday pic.twitter.com/5R3QOyGYEb — Fire Drill Fridays (@FireDrillFriday) October 25, 2019