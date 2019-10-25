× Florida woman dislocates 10-year-old son’s jaw because he wouldn’t stop playing Fortnite, police say

SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. — A South Daytona woman allegedly dislocated her 10-year-old son’s jaw when she told him to stop playing Fortnite and he continued to play, police say, WFLA reports.

Ann Perugia, 35, told her son to quit playing Fortnite and take a shower Wednesday around 5 p.m., according to a police report.

The 10-year-old said he “he forgot to do as he was told.”

Ten minutes later, his mother asked if he’d taken a shower. He told her “no” and police say Perugia followed him when he got up and started walking to the bathroom and then punched him in the face when they were both in the bathroom.

The police report states the child’s jaw was dislocated and that Perugia had also scratched him.

After Perugia punched her son, she called his father, Brian Butler, who told police when he arrived, the boy’s mother told him to take his child and leave, police say.

Perugia told police that when she told her son to take a shower, he said no. She says she asked him why he had an attitude and he told her “I hate you and you don’t do anything for me.”

Police say Perugia did not mention punching her son.

The 10-year-old’s father does not have full custody, so the boy is staying with his aunt.

Perugia was arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse with physical injury.