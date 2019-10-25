× Florida man accused of impregnating teen, posting explicit videos of her on Pornhub

DAVIE, Fla. — A man in Florida was arrested Wednesday and is accused of impregnating a 15-year-old and posting multiple explicit videos of her on porn websites, WPLG reports.

Christopher Johnson, 30, was arrested on one count of lewd and lascivious battery on a child under the age of 16.

Detectives were told by the girl’s mother in September that videos had been posted to websites like Pornhub and Modelhub that showed her daughter performing explicit acts, according to a police report.

A 7-Eleven store manager and friend of the family saw the missing girl at the store with two men in February and called police.

Police tracked down a Dodge Challenger the 15-year-old and two men were in and then followed it to Johnson’s apartment. The car was registered in Johnson’s name.

They found the missing girl and during an interview, Johnson said he did not have sex with her.

The girl told detectives that she was impregnated by Johnson and he took her to a clinic to have an abortion.

The police report states that “paperwork from an abortion clinic” was found by police in Johnson’s apartment.

Johnson was being held in jail instead of having a $75,000 bond.