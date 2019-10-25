Family of 99-year-old WWII veteran asks public to send him cards for his 100 birthday

TYLER, Texas — “Luck.”

That’s the secret, Wilson Dickson says, that kept him going even now, one month away from his 100th birthday on Nov. 20, KLTV reports.

A World War II veteran, he was once an engineer on the USS LSM 51, “making it run,” Wilson Dickson said. “I was in charge of all the mechanical stuff on the ship.”

His family says he’s a social butterfly with plenty of stories to tell.

“Having to try not to take it for granted is the hardest part because he won’t be here forever,” said his son Mitch Dickson. “Trying to get all the stories out while he can still do it, so that we can have the memories.”

That’s also part of why his family is asking the nation to send him card’s to help him celebrate his centennial milestone.

“We put it out on Facebook for people to send him cards because he is a veteran, he is 100 years old and he did serve our country and he loves our country so much,” said his daughter-in-law Dora Dickson.

If you’d like to help Wilson Celebrate his 100th birthday, his family says you can mail a card to:

Wilson Dickson

P.O. Box 1204

Kilgore, Texas

75663