Asheboro teen taken to hospital after being hit crossing street, police say

Posted 2:59 pm, October 25, 2019

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A 15-year-old high school student from Asheboro was hit by a vehicle Thursday while crossing the street, according to Asheboro police.

The teen was reportedly trying to cross the street in a spot that wasn’t a designated crosswalk area.

He didn’t see the vehicle before he was hit near Lee J. Stone Stadium at Asheboro High School.

He was thrown into the windshield, a crash report states.

School officials and Asheboro police responded to the crash.

The student was taken to Randolph Health with minor injuries.

