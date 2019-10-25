Are your math skills as good as Sebastian’s?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After going through some tough times and a lot of prayer, Cynthia Hunter noticed her dong, Sebastian, started doing unusual tricks. More than just "sit" and "stay", he was doing math and answering her questions. Cynthia eventually wrote a book with Sebastian as the lead character, which focuses on bullying, acceptance and friendship. Recently, Sebastian was awarded a Bully Prevention and Awareness Month certificate from the City of Greensboro for his exceptional work to end bullying!