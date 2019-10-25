Amazon’s shipping costs skyrocket to make 1-day shipping possible, 9 in 10 workers go to work sick and more

In Friday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Amazon which faces rising shipping costs, a survey that found 9 in 10 workers still come to work when they're sick and computers that can call balls and strikes at baseball games.
