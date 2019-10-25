Amazon’s shipping costs skyrocket to make 1-day shipping possible, 9 in 10 workers go to work sick and more

Posted 7:04 am, October 25, 2019, by
Data pix.

In Friday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Amazon which faces rising shipping costs, a survey that found 9 in 10 workers still come to work when they're sick and computers that can call balls and strikes at baseball games.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.