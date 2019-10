× 2 hurt in possible drive-by shooting in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two people were injured in a shooting in Greensboro on Friday night.

The shooting was reported at 8:37 p.m. from the 2000 block of Byrd Street.

Officers came to the area and found two people with gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital by EMS and are in stable condition.

Police believe the shooting may have been a drive-by.

No suspect information has been released.

36.072635 -79.791975