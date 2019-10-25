× 2 arrested, 7 children taken from ‘deplorable’ South Carolina home covered in feces

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — “Deplorable conditions” prompted authorities to take seven children from home, and a man and woman now face charges, according to WCIV.

Erik Perez-Viera and Diana Salbon were charged with 10 counts of unlawful conduct toward a child.

On Wednesday, a home inspector told the Berkely County Sheriff’s Office that children appeared to be locked in a room inside a home in Summerville, South Carolina.

They didn’t know where their parents were, the inspector told the sheriff’s office, and they were hungry.

By the time deputies arrived, they were met with what they called a “horrific” smell and found that the parents had already unlocked the door, according to WCIV.

All in all, five kids under the age of 11 lived with the two adults in a subleased part of the home, which the deputies said was covered in trash and feces from both animals and people.

The primary renter also had two children, but the sheriff’s office said conditions in their part of the home were livable.

Nevertheless, both of her children and the other five in the home were taken into protective custody.