Woman makes elaborate masks, wall hangings in Stokes County

DANBURY, N.C. – "When people put on a mask, they become somebody else. They transform into somebody else," said artist Martina Moore, who teaches a class on making masks associated with the Mexican holiday Day of the Dead.

"People dance, put on masks, hold parades," Moore said.

The Day of the Dead mask are simple compared to the elaborate masks Moore has created.

“I started with using leather and it's evolved over the years,” Moore said.

These days she concentrates on wall hangings she sculpts out of leather. She taught herself how to do it and says it came naturally and so do her designs.

“All my designs are of nature and that's what I love to do, flowers, leaves and nature,” she said.

If you’d like to learn how to make Day of the Dead masks, Moore has a workshop Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Arts Place of Stokes. Call (336) 593-8159 to register. The cost is $35 with supplies provided.