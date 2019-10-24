Trinity man arrested on charges of statutory rape, indecent liberties

Posted 11:01 am, October 24, 2019, by

Alex Disney Alverez-Ordonez

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A Trinity man faces multiple child sex crime charges after a Randolph County Sheriff’s office and Department of Social Services investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Oct. 18, deputies obtained warrants for Alex Disney Alverez-Ordonez for two counts of felony statutory rape of a child by an adult and one count of felony indecent liberties of a child.

He was arrested Wednesday after the sheriff’s office received a tip that helped officials find him.

Alverez-Ordonez received a $250,000 secured bond.

