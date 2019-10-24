× Suspect turns himself in after Thomasville man killed in hit-and-run, police say

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A Thomasville man was arrested allegedly killing another man in a hit-and-run, according to Thomasville police.

Darren Gerard McKee, 30, of Thomasville, is charged with felony hit and run resulting in serious injury or death and felony tampering with evidence.

Police say 34-year-old Alejandro Amador Perez, of Thomasville, was killed when he was hit by a vehicle between 8:15 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. on Oct. 11 on Hasty School Road.

According to an arrest warrant, after the crash, McKee took from the scene broken pieces of his vehicle, including a right-side rear-view mirror housing, passenger side windshield wiper, a broke piece of weather guard that goes over the passenger side window and other pieces of plastic from the front right quarter panel and wheel well.

Then, he allegedly drove away.

Thomasville police say they responded to 906 Hasty School Road at 8:30 a.m. Saturday in reference to a found body.

Police collected more evidence and believe the hit-and-run vehicle was likely a dark grey Ford Explorer.

After police found and seized a gray 2014 Ford Explorer, McKee turned himself in at about 9:15 a.m. Thursday.

He was placed in the Davidson County jail under a $25,000 secured bond.

Any citizens with information or witnesses of this crash can contact Sgt. Elgin at (336) 475-4205