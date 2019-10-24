Suspect in chase that led to Greensboro K-9’s death arrested in Massachusetts

Photo Gallery
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The man accused of running from Greensboro police, leading to the death of a police K-9, has been taken into custody.
Tafari Asanti Henderson-Samuels, 25, was taken into custody Springfield, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning, according to a news release from Massachusetts State Police.
On Aug. 16, Greensboro police tried to arrest Henderson-Samuels in connection with an armed robbery.
Henderson-Samuels ran from police and Greensboro K-9 Officer Clint Franklin and his partner, Rambo, a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois, chased him.
During the chase, Rambo was hit by a vehicle in traffic. Franklin rushed Rambo to an emergency veterinarian, but the K-9 died from his injuries.
Henderson-Samuels will be brought back to Greensboro to face charges in connection with the robbery and subsequent chase that cost Rambo his life. Henderson-Samuels also faces drug charges in Massachusetts.