Suspect in chase that led to Greensboro K-9’s death arrested in Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The man accused of running from Greensboro police, leading to the death of a police K-9, has been taken into custody.

Tafari Asanti Henderson-Samuels, 25, was taken into custody Springfield, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning, according to a news release from Massachusetts State Police.

On Aug. 16, Greensboro police tried to arrest Henderson-Samuels in connection with an armed robbery.

Henderson-Samuels ran from police and Greensboro K-9 Officer Clint Franklin and his partner, Rambo, a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois, chased him.

During the chase, Rambo was hit by a vehicle in traffic. Franklin rushed Rambo to an emergency veterinarian, but the K-9 died from his injuries.

Henderson-Samuels will be brought back to Greensboro to face charges in connection with the robbery and subsequent chase that cost Rambo his life. Henderson-Samuels also faces drug charges in Massachusetts.

Sad to report that GSO K9 Rambo crossed the rainbow bridge last night doing what he was known to do… protect and serve. Rambo was loyal, fierce, and loving! pic.twitter.com/tj8IovzbCZ — City of Greensboro (@greensborocity) August 17, 2019