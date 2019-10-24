‘She died by caring for others’: Family remembers Greensboro woman killed while helping stranded driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro woman's final act of kindness cost her her life.

Wednesday morning, Sheanna Lavesi Bonner stopped to help a driver move a broken down vehicle off the road.

Bonner's family tells FOX8 when she turned away from the car, a 2001 Nissan Xterra driving on Meadowood Street near West Wendover Avenue hit her.

Everyone says Bonner was the type of person who wanted others to be happy.

"Her jokes, her smile, you could always call her at any time you need her. She's always there. She's always supportive," said Diana Allen, Bonner's aunt.

She had a contagious smile, a soft spot for animals and loved teaching.

"You'll be missed, that's for sure. You'll be missed. I guess God said it's your time. This is it, so we have to accept it on Earth," said Allen.

While Bonner may no longer be here, it's her legacy of helping others that will live on.

"She would help you. She would give you her last if she had it, and that's how she died by caring for others," said Allen.

Bonner's loved ones say she just celebrated her 40th birthday this month.

Right now, it's unclear if police plan to pursue any charges against the driver who hit Bonner.