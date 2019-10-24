× Rockingham County deputies searching for armed and dangerous man

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County deputies are searching for a man they say is considered armed and dangerous, according to a news release.

Ronald Keith Joyce, 47, of Eden, is wanted for interfering with emergency communications, assault on a female and driving while license revoked.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating events involving Joyce, the release said.

Anyone who sees Joyce or knows where he is located is asked to call 911 or the sheriff’s office at (336) 634-3232.