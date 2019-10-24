In Thursday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Popeye's which plans to hire more workers before the chicken sandwich returns, Walmart which plans to kick off holiday deals on Friday and new nutrition labels which go into effect in January.
Popeye’s to hire more staff ahead of chicken sandwich return, Walmart to kick off holiday sales Friday and more
-
Walmart warns of dish soap shortage, Best Buy to roll out free next-day delivery and more
-
AMC becomes first movie theater chain to announce streaming service, Chick-fil-A to sponsor Charlotte Hornets and more
-
Macy’s commits to stop selling animal fur, Pokemon Go to launch ranked online player battles and more
-
Regal Cinemas to launch movie subscription plan, T-Mobile-Sprint merger gets approval and more
-
UPS to begin delivering 7 days a week, pair of 1972 Nike shoes sells for $475,500 and more
-
-
Build-a-Bear to begin making movies, Ford to make an all-electric F-150 truck and more
-
Airbnb listings eclipse total rooms across all 7 top hotel chains, Uber to cut costs by cutting birthday balloons and more
-
Apple working on new airpods, gas prices expected to drop and more
-
Disney releases price for Disney+ bundle, Volkswagon to add more tech to its cars and more
-
Advisors warn social security is not enough for retirees to live on, Burger King to roll out Impossible burgers and more
-
-
Hobby Lobby making moves into old Toys ‘R’ Us locations, study ranks PTI among priciest airfares and more
-
Chick-fil-A launches new dine-in mobile ordering, Ford announces largest electric vehicle charging network in US and more
-
Amazon offers free 1-day shipping on products as cheap as $1, Reynolds American asks the FDA to review its e-cigarette and more