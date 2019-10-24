Popeye’s to hire more staff ahead of chicken sandwich return, Walmart to kick off holiday sales Friday and more

In Thursday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Popeye's which plans to hire more workers before the chicken sandwich returns, Walmart which plans to kick off holiday deals on Friday and new nutrition labels which go into effect in January.

