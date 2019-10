HIGH POINT, N.C. — One person was taken to a hospital after crashing down an embankment in High Point, according to the High Point Fire Department.

At about 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, fire crews responded to the wreck on N.C. 68, near Mendenhall Oaks Parkway.

One person suffered a hip fracture and was taken to a hospital.

It is unclear what caused the car to run down the embankment or if charges will be filed.