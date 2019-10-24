Lexington woman celebrates 87th birthday ziplining at Kersey Valley Adventure Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARCHDALE, N.C. – What would you do to celebrate your 87th birthday? Well, for Betty Cranston, of Lexington, the answer is ziplining high across the fields of the Kersey Valley Adventure Park in Randolph County.

She had heard her son and great-grandson talk about their own ziplining adventures from a recent vacation. When the nonprofit group Senior Compassion Foundation visited the facility where she lives to arrange outings for the seniors, she said she wanted to go ziplining to celebrate her upcoming 87th birthday.

She loved it. Even getting stuck in the middle on one of the runs didn’t faze her.