‘I am very sorry for hitting him’: Man speaks out after accused of hitting North Carolina trooper

HENDERSON, N.C. — A man faces charges after he allegedly hit a North Carolina trooper, leaving him seriously hurt. Now, the suspect wants the public to know he's sorry.

“I am very sorry for hitting him," Justin Venable told FOX8 sister station WNCN. "Please forgive me. It wasn’t intentional or anything. Like I said it was getting foggy out and I didn’t see him. I hope he has a speedy recovery."

Just before 8 p.m. Tuesday night, Venable was driving on U.S. 1, near Sunrock Road in Vance County, when he reportedly hit Trooper Craig Hundley.

Hundley had to be airlifted to a hospital.

Venable was charged with felony hit-and-run, driving while intoxicated, felony violation of the move over law, careless and reckless driving and possession of an open container of an alcoholic beverage.

“I did stop on the way home and had a drink at one of the bars, but then I just proceeded to come on home," he told WNCN. "Like I said, I wasn’t drunk. Once they gave me the test it showed I had alcohol in my system."

Highway Patrol reports Hundley was walking to a stopped car when a Buick, headed north, hit him.

The suspect says he never felt the impact.

“There were two or three cars on my left side, so I couldn’t merge over," he told the station. "I passed the car. Next thing I knew another trooper pulled me and told me I had hit an officer. I hadn’t realized that."