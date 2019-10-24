Greensboro firefighter arrested after allegedly viewing collection of child pornography at fire station

Posted 12:44 pm, October 24, 2019, by , Updated at 01:22PM, October 24, 2019

Joshua Hall

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A now-former Greensboro firefighter was arrested after he allegedly kept a collection of pornography on a computer at a fire station.

Months after launching the investigation in May, police arrested Joshua Hall, who was a Greensboro firefighter up until resigning earlier this month, on Wednesday, according to court documents.

Hall was charged with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Investigators believe he built and maintained a collection of child pornography, which he reportedly kept with him, at his workplace, Station 41, in a computer and computer-related storage media.

He is also accused of accessing images through a 4shared file-sharing account through the City of Greensboro’s internet and at other locations.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.