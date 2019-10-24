× Greensboro firefighter arrested after allegedly viewing collection of child pornography at fire station

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A now-former Greensboro firefighter was arrested after he allegedly kept a collection of pornography on a computer at a fire station.

Months after launching the investigation in May, police arrested Joshua Hall, who was a Greensboro firefighter up until resigning earlier this month, on Wednesday, according to court documents.

Hall was charged with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Investigators believe he built and maintained a collection of child pornography, which he reportedly kept with him, at his workplace, Station 41, in a computer and computer-related storage media.

He is also accused of accessing images through a 4shared file-sharing account through the City of Greensboro’s internet and at other locations.