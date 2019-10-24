Forsyth County deputies charge man with 5 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor

Michael James Geitner

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A man faces multiple charges of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor out of Forsyth County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Michael James Geitner, 36, was arrested Thursday and charged with five counts of the crime.

Third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, defined by statute, means a person, knowing the character or content of the material, possesses material that contains a visual representation of a minor engaging in sexual activity.

Following a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, investigators with the sheriff’s office and the State Bureau of Investigation searched a home at 6220 Highland Brooke Drive.

Geitner was confined to the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center with a $100,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 727-2112.

