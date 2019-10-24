Elon University students help restore coastal homes damaged by Hurricane Florence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELON, N.C. — Hurricane Florence impacted coastal Carolina last September, and some Elon University students recently helped with restoration work that still needs to be done.

"It was fulfilling," said Chloe Hultman, an Elon University senior.

A small group of students, part of the organization Elon Volunteers, packed their bags and headed to Wilmington, North Carolina, during their fall break this year to participate in service work. They restored the two mobile homes that were impacted severely damaged by the flood.

"A lot of homes had significant damage from the flooding. There was a lot of mildew and mold underneath flooring behind drywall," said Talia Gallo, an Elon University sophomore.

The group put in new floors, painted and created a new clean space for two Wilmington families. The students say they were amazed by how much work still needed to be done in some of the areas.

"I couldn`t really get over the fact there was this area that had so much devastation that was lingering, and then 15 minutes from that, there was a very wealthy community, and just seeing that disparity was definitely impactful," said Gallo.

The group plans to take a trip in the future to continue helping with Hurricane Florence relief efforts.