Dragonfly House Children’s Advocacy Center has helped thousands of children of abuse in the past decade

MOCKSVILLE, N.C. -- A former Greensboro Firefighter out on bond and facing 10 charges of child exploitation.

Police say a months-long investigation discovered Joshua Hall was in possession of child pornography.

This case serves as a reminder that these cases can happen anywhere.

Investigations into exploitation, abuse or neglect are not always child-friendly, but The Dragonfly House Children's Advocacy Center in Mocksville is working to change the system and offering hope.

"We see, we hear, and we know so many kids who have been hurting, so many families who are broken, so many children who have just struggled day in and day out to get through what they experienced, but nobody in the community knows about it," Executive Director Brandi Reagan said.

It's advocates at the nonprofit that make sure their voices are heard in a safe place, providing services for children in Davidson and Davie counties.

"We have one shot to talk to kids, we have one opportunity to get them to trust us to feel safe here," Reagan said.

They bring every process that a child of abuse must go through underneath one safe roof.

The halls and rooms are lined with bright paintings, stuffed animals and snacks to help ease the process.

When a child first comes to The Dragonfly House they are taken to one of two rooms for a forensic interview. Those interviews are recorded so the child doesn't have to relive the trauma by telling their story over and over again.

They also undergo a medical exam and therapy sessions.

"Every case is different, every child is different, how they responded to the abuse is different and what happened to them is different," Reagan said.

The Dragonfly House has helped 3,450 children in 10 years. This fiscal year they helped 478 children.

The nonprofit says about two-thirds of their cases are girls, and the other third are boys.

"That just tells you the significance and the prevalence of what's happening in the community," Reagan said.