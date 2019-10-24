Advocacy group Mothers Against Gun Violence to march at NC A&T Homecoming Parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A strong message to stop gun violence in the Gate City is being brought forth through a local anti-violence advocacy group.

Patricia Roberts is one of the many mothers who are part of the group Mothers Against Gun Violence. She lost her son, Robert Mickey Ledwell, back in 1997 after he was shot several times inside of his Greensboro apartment. His case remains unsolved.

"He lost his life at 29 years old, it’s very painful, you don’t just get over it and it never goes away," Roberts said.

She's planning to take the message of stopping gun violence to North Carolina A&T State University's Homecoming Parade on Saturday.

"My daughter and I plan to carry this banner and hope to get the message out there. You know we’re going to push it as hard as we can and hopefully it will stop some of this violence that’s going on in and around the community," Roberts said.

Roberts plans to display a banner with phrases like "Enough Is Enough" and "Stop the Violence." Roberts says she's tired of the ongoing cycle of deadly shootings in the Triad.

"I think putting this message out there by us doing this march, it’s going to touch someone’s heart," Roberts said.

Her grandson, LaQuan Roberts, almost lost his life after he was shot several times in 2017. He barely survived the attack, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down. He's now sharing his stories with others and advocating change.

"I just hope one day we can figure it out, and you know I really want to touch the youth, get in touch with the youth because that’s where it starts," LaQuan Roberts said.