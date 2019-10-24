2 poodle puppies worth $1,200 stolen from Wilkes County breeder

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — A pair of thieves reportedly stole two puppies from a North Wilkesboro breeder, according to the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 5:43 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to 6170 Statesville Road.

Two chocolate brown poodle puppies, worth about $1,200, were taken. Police report the puppies are American Kennel Club-registered, meaning they are purebred.

Deputies say two women were holding the puppies when they said they heard a child crying in their car. The women ran out the door with both puppies and left.

There was no surveillance pictures or video.

The breeder says the two puppies are not yet old enough to eat on their own.

