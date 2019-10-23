Winston-Salem Police Department getting gunfire detection system

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- There's a new gunfire detection system a Triad police department plans to use to get their officers to scenes faster.

The Winston-Salem Police Department received a $699,908 grant from the federal government to be able to purchase the system. During Monday night's Winston-Salem City Council meeting, Chief Catrina Thompson informed council members the department received the grant and wanted to request their permission to accept the fund.

"With this system, whether someone calls and reports it or not we're getting that information," Thompson said.

The sensory system picks up the sound of gunshots within a three-mile radius. Once the shots are fired it immediately alerts officers and 911 operators to the exact location.

They're hoping this technology will curb the violence in the city and provide key evidence in violent crimes.

"The next thing, that is the collection of evidence. Patrol officers responding and finding more evidence for gunfire," Lt. Gregory Dorn said.

City-wide statistics show there have been over 1,700 shots fired calls in the city, 68 aggravated assaults since July this year and 20 homicides to date.

WSPD plans to put out bids to various vendors. Once the vendor is selected they're hoping to have the system implemented by January or February 2020.