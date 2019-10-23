Winston-Salem dance studio runs program to include children with special needs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A Winston-Salem dance studio is helping children of all abilities share a love for dance.

In Motion Dance Center’s newest program, Leaps Without Bounds, is designed for students with special needs.

“All of the dancers in our ensemble group and our elite performing group mentor the children. They all have an assigned buddy, a dance buddy, who they look forward to seeing and participating in the evening with,” owner and director Michelle Nicholson said.

Staff members enjoy seeing the relationships between the buddies blossom even outside the studio.

“That is the point of this whole thing, not only to give these kids an opportunity to interact with our dancers and in the community, but [to] also just show that they're one in the same,” instructor Nina Price said.

The class uses songs of varying tempos to allow students to experience fast and slow movements.

Hilda Falsis’ son Matthew is a participant.

She appreciates that more is being done community-wide to develop programs for children in the special needs community.

“We went home and he was still moving and he just keeps dancing and dancing, so I think Monday, I emailed Nina like ‘Wow, please make sure we are still going to be in the class for the next month because Matthew loves it,’” Falsis said.

Leaps Without Bounds meets every fourth Friday at In Motion Dance Center from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

December is the only exception.

To register, visit the center’s website.