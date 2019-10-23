× Wanted suspect captured after allegedly shooting man multiple times in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A suspect has been captured after he allegedly shot a man multiple times, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Jordan Lamar Dickerson, 28, of Pelham, was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and two counts of assault by pointing a gun.

At about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, deputies responded to a shooting at 113 Trailer Drive in Ruffin.

Investigators found 40-year-old Deontae Deshawn Harden after he was shot multiple times trying to leave in his vehicle after a fight with Dickerson.

He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The morning after the crime, the sheriff’s office was looking for the suspect and said Dickerson was armed and dangerous.

He is now being held in the Rockingham County Detention Center under a $500,000 bond.