Walmart warns of dish soap shortage, Best Buy to roll out free next-day delivery and more

Posted 6:49 am, October 23, 2019, by , Updated at 06:50AM, October 23, 2019
Data pix.

In Wednesday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Walmart which is warning shoppers of a national dish soap supply shortage, Best Buy which plans to roll out free next-day delivery and Verizon which plans to offer a free year of Disney+.

