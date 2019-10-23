× Suspect arrested after search for car thief near Falkener Elementary, Hairston Middle in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police captured an alleged car thief after a search that disrupted morning routines near two Greensboro schools, according to Greensboro police.

From 6 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, police worked to capture a car thief by setting up a perimeter in the area of Naco Road, O’Ferrell Street and Franklin Boulevard, near Falkener Elementary School and Hairston Middle School.

Officers say the thief stole a car and then ran away.

One suspect was arrested. Police have not released the suspect’s name.

Guilford County School employees were delayed while police investigated. Police are still in the area, but school operations have continued as usual.

Police say there is no threat to students or staff.