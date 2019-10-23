× Rockingham County man accused of taking indecent liberties with a child

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A man is facing multiple sex crime charges in Rockingham County, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Michael Millner, 22, of Reidsville, is charged with felony statutory sex offense with a child by an adult, felony indecent liberties with a child and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

The sheriff’s office did not release details about what led up to the charges.

Millner was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Facility under a $50,000 secured bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 18.