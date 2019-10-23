Parents concerned after video surfaces of 8th-grade fight at Southwest Middle School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- A video that was filmed inside a Southwest Middle School and shared on social media has parents concerned for their kids.

The Guilford County school district confirmed with FOX8 that sometime on Tuesday there was a fight between two eighth-grade students.

A district spokesperson confirmed that the two students were removed from the classroom by school resource officers and were not seriously hurt.

The spokesman also said witness statements were taken and they reviewed the situation.

Late Tuesday afternoon, a video of the fight between the students was shared through Snapchat. Parents told FOX8 that their child had informed them about the fight and showed them the video.

That video was then posted by a parent on social media.

FOX8 has not been given permission to share the video.

The Snapchat video runs around 45 seconds long. It shows a female student sitting down at her desk and another student standing in front of her.

For an unknown reason, the standing student hit the female student in the head.

The female student tries to punch the other student but misses. The other student begins to hit her in the head repeatedly until she falls to the floor.

They then continue to hit the student in the head.

Around 15 seconds into the video, a teacher can be seen walking up the students and picks up a phone to call for assistance from school resource officers.

He can then be heard saying, “that’s enough,” while other students try and pull the two students off of each other.

At this point, the video ends.

The school district spokesman stated that moments after the video cuts off, multiple SROs came into the classroom to assists the teacher. The spokesman said that the teacher following the guidelines and that there were certain circumstances that prevented them from engaging in the fight earlier.

“When you look at the video, it’s horrific,” said Kevin Siska, one of the parents who had watched the video.

He said it is concerning to know that this happened at the school that his children attend. However, he said he is also concerned about what could happen in the future.

The school district has been dealing with growing backlash for a proposal to make changes to the district’s current suspension policy.

Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras proposed a plan that allows appeals for suspensions. Parents say that gives her more power and are concerned there may be more violence in schools.

“I just want them to hold these kids accountable. As a parent, I just want to know what are they doing to keep my kid safe,” Siska said.