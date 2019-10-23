× North Carolina trooper seriously injured after hit by car during traffic stop

KITTRELL, N.C. — A North Carolina trooper was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a car, according to WNCN.

Just before 8 p.m. Tuesday night, the trooper stopped a vehicle in the northbound lanes of U.S. 1, near Sunrock Road, in Vance County.

As he was walking to the stopped vehicle, another car driving north hit him.

The driver who was pulled over called 911, and the driver that hit the trooper is now in custody, WNCN reports.