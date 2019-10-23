Katie from 107.5’s ‘Jared and Katie in the Morning’ participates in ‘Imagine a Day Without Water’ campaign

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- 107.5 KZL's "Jared and Katie in the Morning" show gets us going with plenty of music and lots of laughs. But this particular morning was tough for Katie.

"I haven't had anything to drink. I haven't had anything to eat, so I have a bad headache and I am grouchy," Katie said with a laugh. "I take it for granted I go to the water fountain all of the time."

Katie is participating in the City of Greensboro Water Resources Department's "Imagine a Day Without Water" campaign. That means Katie got up and didn't have her early morning coffee or shower.

"I'm not sure it's cheating," Katie said. "I had some wet wipes this morning to wash my face. I will tell you that it leaves a sticky film. I don't feel as clean."

At the radio station, Katie is on the air for four hours. That's a lot of talking without taking one sip of water.

"I just don't think about it. I just grab my water and take sips every break that we have," Katie said. "My mouth is very dry, talking for a living, and I never knew that about myself because I relied on my water."

Part of the "Imagine a Day Without Water" campaign is to show that we just assume clean water will always be available. The other goal of the challenge is to demonstrate the important role water plays in our daily lives. At home, Katie prepared lunch for her family without water, so the soup is a little thicker than normal. And they went through the awkward task of brushing their teeth without water.

"It's a bad feeling not to have access to water," Katie said.

A day without water is a tough experiment to live through. At the end of the day, Katie and her family had a new respect for water and they learned the lesson of conservation.

"Well, now that I am mother, it's really important to teach my kids that we just can't leave the water running all of the time," Katie said. "We just can't fill up and let it go."

"Imagine a Day Without Water" campaign also stresses the need for communities to maintain and upgrade their systems. According to the Value of Water Campaign, a water main breaks in the United States every two minutes.