Greensboro woman killed while helping driver move vehicle off Meadowood Street identified

Posted 2:04 pm, October 23, 2019, by , Updated at 02:08PM, October 23, 2019
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A woman is dead after a crash on Meadowood Street, according to Greensboro police.

At about 7:02 a.m., police responded to wreck in the area of 4206 W. Wendover Ave.

Police believe 40-year-old Sheanna Lavesi Bonner, of Greensboro, was helping another driver move a broken down vehicle off the road when she was hit by a 2001 Nissan Xterra.

Bonner died of her injuries.

No charges have been filed.

Police said their crash reconstruction team was on the scene.

The road was closed but has since reopened.

