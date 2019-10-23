Goat Lady Dairy in Randolph County stacks medals with their championship cheeses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Goat Lady Dairy in Randolph County recently won five awards at the America Cheese Championships.

More than 400 companies and dairies from all over North America entered their cheeses.

Goat Lady took home one gold medal for their Smokey Mountain Round, as well as three silvers and a bronze for other varieties.

Since the dairy started in 1996, they have won a total of 20 medals. So this year was by far their most successful at the Championship.

The owners say it will certainly boost business and help grow their brand.

FOX8 Foodie Shannon Smith took a tour of the dairy and tried all of the award-winning cheeses.