Families concerned about multiple shootings around High Point neighborhood

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Homeowners are startled but not surprised, saying they heard a dozen gunshots at the intersection of Lawndale Avenue and Pinecroft Street on Tuesday night.

A woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said they happen every few months. Tuesday night, she actually saw a car she believes was involved speed down the street.

She worried about her children she tucked into bed hours before the gunshots.

“It scares me to death. You never know what’s going to happen. When a stray bullet’s going to hit them,” the woman said.

High Point police said in the last 12 months, they’ve investigated 10 shootings within a half-mile radius of Pinecroft Street. One of them was a homicide.

“I wish the violence would stop because of our kids playing. There’s constantly kids riding bicycles up and down,” the woman said.

That mom keeps her 7- and 4-year-old sons inside after dark and only lets them play outside during daylight hours with supervision.

During last night's shooting, she looked out her window and spotted an older model red Nissan Altima speeding by.

“I worry about my kids. I want them safe,” she said.

High Point police did patrol the area Tuesday night. They’re still searching for the car.

