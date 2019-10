Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A wreck shut down part of Clinard Farms Road in High Point on Wednesday morning.

The road, near Eastchester Drive, was still closed at about 8:30 a.m.

A damaged SUV and Hyundai Elantra were on scene, surrounded by first-responders' vehicles, including EMS, the High Point Fire Department, High Point police and a crime lab.

High Point fire said a third vehicle may also have been involved.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.