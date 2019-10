Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A crash on Meadowood Street left at least one person dead and the road closed as police investigate, according to Greensboro police.

Police believe a driver was helping another driver move a broken down vehicle off the road when they were hit by a car between Edith Lane and West Wendover Avenue.

Officers have not identified the victim and no charges have been filed.

Police said their crash reconstruction team was one scene.