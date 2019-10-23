ABSS changes bus route after complaint driver crossed center line to avoid traffic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Alamance-Burlington School System's director of transportation said a bus driver's route was changed after a complaint Tuesday.

A parent told FOX8 they saw the driver of bus 47 pull behind the car line on Carroll Road near Western Alamance Middle School.

The parent said the driver pulled into the wrong lane, passing several cars to make an upcoming lefthand turn on Northcrest Drive.

He said that many children walk to and from school in the area and he was concerned for their safety.

Al Smith, the district's director of transportation, learned about the complaint on Wednesday morning. He said staff are still looking into exactly what happened, and couldn't comment on any possible disciplinary action against the driver.

Smith said the driver's route was altered near the school so that she would avoid traffic in the future.

“So simply for those couple of blocks where there was cars parked on the side, we just turned the bus around, and ran it the opposite direction so it would be on the opposite side of the road from where the cars are parked,” he said.

Smith said only one complaint was made, but he said they want to hear from parents if they see any problems.

“The public, a parent, whoever sees something that a bus driver is doing that they don’t feel is safe, we welcome them to call us, email us, contact us in some form and let us know so we can take care of it,” he said.